Nylon 12 Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 12 Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Nylon 12 Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon 12 Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Nylon 12 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon 12 Powder include Formlabs, Toray, Evonik, Arkema, SH Energy & Chemical, Sames Kremlin, ZRapid Tech, Latem Industries Ltd and Silverage and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nylon 12 Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Nylon 12

Semi-flexible Nylon 12

Flexible Nylon 12

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Medical

Furniture and Appliances

Others

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon 12 Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon 12 Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon 12 Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Nylon 12 Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Formlabs

Toray

Evonik

Arkema

SH Energy & Chemical

Sames Kremlin

ZRapid Tech

Latem Industries Ltd

Silverage

UBE Industries

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nylon 12 Powder Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nylon 12 Powder Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nylon 12 Powder Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nylon 12 Powder Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nylon 12 Powder Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nylon 12 Powder Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nylon 12 Powder Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nylon 12 Powder Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nylon 12 Powder Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nylon 12 Powder Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nylon 12 Powder Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 12 Powder Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Nylon 12 Powder Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Nylon 12 Powder Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Nylon 12 Powder Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Standard Nylo

