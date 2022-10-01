High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Heat-resistant ABS plastic is one of the five major synthetic plastics. The Chinese name of ABS is polymer. It was first discovered in the outbreak of World War II. It has good impact resistance, heat resistance, low temperature resistance and chemical resistance. It also has the characteristics of easy processing, stable product size, good surface gloss, easy painting and coloring, and can also be used for secondary processing such as surface metal spraying, electroplating, welding, hot pressing and bonding. It is used in industrial fields such as machinery, automobiles, electronic appliances, instrumentation, textiles and construction. It is a thermoplastic engineering plastic with a wide range of uses.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

VST 100?~109? Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin include INEOS Styrolution, LOTTE Advanced Materials, Techno-UMG (JSR), KKPC, ELIX Polymers (Sinochem), KUMHO-SUNNY, Chi Mei, NIPPON A&L and SAX Polymers Industries, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

VST 100?~109?

VST 110?~119?

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Electronic Appliances

Instrumentation

Textile

Architecture

Others

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

INEOS Styrolution

LOTTE Advanced Materials

Techno-UMG (JSR)

KKPC

ELIX Polymers (Sinochem)

KUMHO-SUNNY

Chi Mei

NIPPON A&L

SAX Polymers Industries

LG Chem

SABIC

Trinseo

Toray

Formosa

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Overall Market Size

2.1 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Sales by Companies

3.5 Global High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Temperature Resistant ABS Resin Players in Globa

