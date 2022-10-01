Vinyl Elastomers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Vinyl-based Thermoplastic Elastomers
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Elastomers in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Tons)
Global top five Vinyl Elastomers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl Elastomers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Solid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Elastomers include General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials, Nexeo Plastics, Aurora Plastics, Chase Plastic Services, LyondellBasell, Eriks, Wacker Chemie, Eastern Seals and Mexichem Specialty Compounds and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Vinyl Elastomers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Solid
Liquid
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automotive Industry
Medical Industry
Consumer Electronic
Others
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Tons)
Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Elastomers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Elastomers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Elastomers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Tons)
Key companies Vinyl Elastomers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Polymers Thermoplastic Materials
Nexeo Plastics
Aurora Plastics
Chase Plastic Services
LyondellBasell
Eriks
Wacker Chemie
Eastern Seals
Mexichem Specialty Compounds
Sylvin Technologies
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Vinyl Elastomers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Vinyl Elastomers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Vinyl Elastomers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Vinyl Elastomers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Vinyl Elastomers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Vinyl Elastomers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Vinyl Elastomers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Vinyl Elastomers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Vinyl Elastomers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Vinyl Elastomers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Vinyl Elastomers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Elastomers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Vinyl Elastomers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Vinyl Elastomers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Vinyl Elastomers Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.
