High Dielectric Plastic Films Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
High dielectric plastic film has high dielectric strength and is used as an electrical insulator to separate capacitors or conductor layers in multilayer circuits. It has good strength, high stiffness, excellent chemical resistance and damage resistance. It can be widely used in energy and electronics fields.
This report contains market size and forecasts of High Dielectric Plastic Films in global, including the following market information:
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five High Dielectric Plastic Films companies in 2021 (%)
The global High Dielectric Plastic Films market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
PTEF Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High Dielectric Plastic Films include Treofan Group, Toray Industries, Bollore Group, SMEC, Steiner Electric, DuPont Teijin Film, Kopaflim Elektrofolien, Plastic Capacitors and SABIC, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High Dielectric Plastic Films manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
PTEF
PET
PP
Others
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electrical & Electronics
Automobiles
Solar & Wind Energy Systems
Others
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High Dielectric Plastic Films revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High Dielectric Plastic Films revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High Dielectric Plastic Films sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies High Dielectric Plastic Films sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Treofan Group
Toray Industries
Bollore Group
SMEC
Steiner Electric
DuPont Teijin Film
Kopaflim Elektrofolien
Plastic Capacitors
SABIC
Tervakoski Film
Mitsubishi Chemical
Ganapathy Industries
GTS Flexible
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Overall Market Size
2.1 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top High Dielectric Plastic Films Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Sales by Companies
3.5 Global High Dielectric Plastic Films Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 High Dielectric Plastic Films Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers High Dielectric Plastic Films Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 High Dielectric Plastic Films Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 High Dielectric Plastic Films Companies
3.8
