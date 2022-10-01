Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Iron-based, cobalt-based, platinum-based thermal expansion alloys with linear expansion coefficients below 4?10/? near room temperature
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low Thermal Expansion Alloy in global, including the following market information:
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Low Thermal Expansion Alloy companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Invar Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low Thermal Expansion Alloy include Daido Steel, Hitachi Metals, TOHOKU STEEL, Leading Edge, Shinhokoku Material, Haynes International, Heanjia Super Metals, ERAUM and Nippon Yakin. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Low Thermal Expansion Alloy manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Invar
Super Invar
Kovar
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine Industrial
Petrochemical
Aerospace
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low Thermal Expansion Alloy revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low Thermal Expansion Alloy revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low Thermal Expansion Alloy sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Low Thermal Expansion Alloy sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Daido Steel
Hitachi Metals
TOHOKU STEEL
Leading Edge
Shinhokoku Material
Haynes International
Heanjia Super Metals
ERAUM
Nippon Yakin
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Low Thermal Expansion Alloy Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T
