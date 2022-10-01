Refined Montan Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refined Montan Wax in global, including the following market information:
Global Refined Montan Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Refined Montan Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Refined Montan Wax companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refined Montan Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Semi-refined Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refined Montan Wax include Clariant, ROMONTA, VOLPKER, Yunan Shangcheng Biotechnology, Yunphos and Brother, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refined Montan Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refined Montan Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refined Montan Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Semi-refined
Fully refined
Global Refined Montan Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refined Montan Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Printing
Rubber & Plastics & Textile Industry
Cosmetic
Polishes
Electrical Appliance Industry
Leather Care
Others
Global Refined Montan Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Refined Montan Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Refined Montan Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Refined Montan Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Refined Montan Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Refined Montan Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Clariant
ROMONTA
VOLPKER
Yunan Shangcheng Biotechnology
Yunphos
Brother
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Refined Montan Wax Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Refined Montan Wax Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Refined Montan Wax Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Refined Montan Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Refined Montan Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Refined Montan Wax Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Refined Montan Wax Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Refined Montan Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Refined Montan Wax Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Refined Montan Wax Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Refined Montan Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Refined Montan Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Refined Montan Wax Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Montan Wax Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Refined Montan Wax Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Refined Montan Wax Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Refined Montan Wax Market Siz
