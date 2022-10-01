Global Polyester Fabric Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Woven Fabric
Nonwoven Fabric
Segment by Application
Apparel
Home Textile
Industrial Use
Others Application
By Company
Far Eastern New Century
Deyongjia Textile
Yongtong
Texhong Textile
Reliance Industries
Toray
ShangTex
Formosa Taffeta
Luthai Textile
Weiqiao Textile
Jinsuo Textile
Hyosung
Shahlon
Chinatex
ECLAT
Ruby Mills
Chori
Hongfa
Georg+Otto Friedrich
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Colombia
Table of content
1 Polyester Fabric Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyester Fabric
1.2 Polyester Fabric Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Fabric Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Woven Fabric
1.2.3 Nonwoven Fabric
1.3 Polyester Fabric Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Fabric Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Apparel
1.3.3 Home Textile
1.3.4 Industrial Use
1.3.5 Others Application
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polyester Fabric Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polyester Fabric Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polyester Fabric Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polyester Fabric Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Polyester Fabric Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
2 Market Competition by Manufacturers
2.1 Global Polyester Fabric Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Polyester Fabric Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (
