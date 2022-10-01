Hydrazine Sulfate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrazine sulfate is a salt of hydrazine and sulfuric acid. It is used as a reagent for organic synthesis, for the preparation of azobisisobutyronitrile, and for the manufacture of medicines, pesticides, sterilants, etc. Used as a reducing agent during electroless plating. Also used as a foaming agent for plastics and rubber.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrazine Sulfate in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Hydrazine Sulfate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hydrazine Sulfate market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Purity More than 98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hydrazine Sulfate include Linhai Chuannan Chemical, Huaihua Wangda Biotechnology, Yancheng Shunheng Chemical, Yangzhou Hengsheng Chemical, Zhuzhou Jinyicheng Chemical and Zhongyi Technology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hydrazine Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Purity More than 98%
Purity More than 99%
Others
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Medicine
Organic Synthesis
Pesticides
Others
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Hydrazine Sulfate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Linhai Chuannan Chemical
Huaihua Wangda Biotechnology
Yancheng Shunheng Chemical
Yangzhou Hengsheng Chemical
Zhuzhou Jinyicheng Chemical
Zhongyi Technology
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrazine Sulfate Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrazine Sulfate Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrazine Sulfate Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrazine Sulfate Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrazine Sulfate Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrazine Sulfate Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrazine Sulfate Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrazine Sulfate Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrazine Sulfate Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hydrazine Sulfate Market Size Markets, 2021 &
