Global and United States Polyester Yarn Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Polyester Yarn market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Polyester Yarn market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Combed Cotton Yarn
Combed Yarn
Peach Wool Yarns
Segment by Application
Textile Mills
Chemical Plant
Other
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
By Company
DuraFiber (US)
PHP (Germany)
Toray (Japan)
Hyosung (Korea)
Kolon (Korea)
Shinkong (Taiwan)
Far Eastern (Taiwan)
Zhejiang Guxiandao (China)
Zhejiang Unifull (China)
Zhejiang Hailide (China)
Jiangsu Hengli (China)
Zhejiang Kingsway (China)
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Global Polyester Yarn Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Polyester Yarn Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Polyester Yarn Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Polyester Yarn Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Polyester Yarn Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Polyester Yarn in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Polyester Yarn Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Polyester Yarn Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Polyester Yarn Industry Trends
1.5.2 Polyester Yarn Market Drivers
1.5.3 Polyester Yarn Market Challenges
1.5.4 Polyester Yarn Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Polyester Yarn Market Segment by Type
2.1.1 Combed Cotton Yarn
2.1.2 Combed Yarn
2.1.3 Peach Wool Yarns
2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Type
2.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)
2.2.3 Global Polyester Yarn Average
