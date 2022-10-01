Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Powder Water Reducing Agent Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent include BASF, GCP Applied Technologies, SIKA, Mapei, Fosroc, Shanghai Xinyang, RussTech, Euclid and Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Powder Water Reducing Agent
Liquid Water Reducing Agent
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Port and Dock
Water Conservancy Projects
Roads and Bridges
Other
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
GCP Applied Technologies
SIKA
Mapei
Fosroc
Shanghai Xinyang
RussTech
Euclid
Shenyang Xingzhenghe Chemical
Kao Chemicals
KZJ New Materials
TCC Materials
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Concrete Air-Bleeding Water Reducing Agent Product Type
3.8 T
