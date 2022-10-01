Biopropanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopropanol in global, including the following market information:

Global Biopropanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Biopropanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Biopropanol companies in 2021 (%)

The global Biopropanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Sugar Cane Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Biopropanol include BASF, Arkema, VERBIO, Vereinigte BioEnergie, BRASKEM, DuPont, Cargil, DSM and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biopropanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Biopropanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biopropanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Sugar Cane Source

Beet Source

Grain Source

Others

Global Biopropanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biopropanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food & Beverages

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Paints & Coatings

Industrial & Institutional Cleaning

Chemicals

Others

Global Biopropanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Biopropanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Biopropanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Biopropanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Biopropanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Biopropanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Arkema

VERBIO

Vereinigte BioEnergie

BRASKEM

DuPont

Cargil

DSM

Mitsubishi Chemical

Raizen

BP Biofuels

Genomatica Inc.

CREMER OLEO GmbH

GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Biopropanol Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Biopropanol Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Biopropanol Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Biopropanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Biopropanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Biopropanol Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Biopropanol Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Biopropanol Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Biopropanol Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Biopropanol Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Biopropanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biopropanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Biopropanol Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopropanol Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biopropanol Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopropanol Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Biopropanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Sugar Cane Source

4.1.3 Beet Source

4.1.4 Grain Source



