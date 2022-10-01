Biopropanol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Biopropanol in global, including the following market information:
Global Biopropanol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Biopropanol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7348771/global-biopropanol-forecast-2022-2028-319
Global top five Biopropanol companies in 2021 (%)
The global Biopropanol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sugar Cane Source Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Biopropanol include BASF, Arkema, VERBIO, Vereinigte BioEnergie, BRASKEM, DuPont, Cargil, DSM and Mitsubishi Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Biopropanol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Biopropanol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biopropanol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sugar Cane Source
Beet Source
Grain Source
Others
Global Biopropanol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biopropanol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverages
Cosmetics & Personal Care
Paints & Coatings
Industrial & Institutional Cleaning
Chemicals
Others
Global Biopropanol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Biopropanol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Biopropanol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Biopropanol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Biopropanol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Biopropanol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Arkema
VERBIO
Vereinigte BioEnergie
BRASKEM
DuPont
Cargil
DSM
Mitsubishi Chemical
Raizen
BP Biofuels
Genomatica Inc.
CREMER OLEO GmbH
GODAVARI BIOREFINERIES
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Biopropanol Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Biopropanol Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Biopropanol Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Biopropanol Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Biopropanol Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Biopropanol Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Biopropanol Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Biopropanol Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Biopropanol Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Biopropanol Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Biopropanol Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Biopropanol Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Biopropanol Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopropanol Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Biopropanol Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Biopropanol Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Biopropanol Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Sugar Cane Source
4.1.3 Beet Source
4.1.4 Grain Source
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Biopropanol Market Research Report 2022
https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Publications