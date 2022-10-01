Gallium Nitride Material Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Gallium Nitride Material in global, including the following market information:

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Gallium Nitride Material companies in 2021 (%)

The global Gallium Nitride Material market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

N Type Gallium Nitride Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Gallium Nitride Material include Cree, Inc., Infineon Technologies, IQE, Sumitomo Chemical, Soitec, SweGaN, ExaGaN, Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd. and Kyma Technologies, Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Gallium Nitride Material manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

N Type Gallium Nitride

P Type Gallium Nitride

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Defence and Aerospace

Healthcare

Information and Communication

Others

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Gallium Nitride Material revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Gallium Nitride Material revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Gallium Nitride Material sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Gallium Nitride Material sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cree, Inc.

Infineon Technologies

IQE

Sumitomo Chemical

Soitec

SweGaN

ExaGaN

Xiamen Powerway Advanced Material Co., Ltd.

Kyma Technologies, Inc.

Qorvo, Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Powdec K.K.

DOWA Electronics Materials Co., Ltd.

GaN Systems

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Gallium Nitride Material Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Gallium Nitride Material Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Gallium Nitride Material Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Gallium Nitride Material Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Gallium Nitride Material Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Gallium Nitride Material Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Gallium Nitride Material Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Gallium Nitride Material Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Gallium Nitride Material Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Gallium Nitride Material Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Gallium Nitride Material Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Gallium Nitride Material Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Nitride Material Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Gallium Nitride Material Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Gallium Nitride Material Companies

4 S

