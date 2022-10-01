Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Paint grade zinc dust is used to protect metals from corrosion. Appearing as a light gray metal powder, it is a strong reducing agent that forms a protective film on metal surfaces by reacting with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Zinc powder in paint can provide unique cathodic protection effect.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint Grade Zinc Dust in global, including the following market information:

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Paint Grade Zinc Dust companies in 2021 (%)

The global Paint Grade Zinc Dust market was valued at 793.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1052.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Ultrafine Zinc Dust Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Paint Grade Zinc Dust include EverZinc, US Zinc, Purity Zinc Metals, Hanchang, Transpek-Silox Industry, MEPCO, Toho Zinc, Hakusui Tech and Pars Zinc Dust, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paint Grade Zinc Dust manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Ultrafine Zinc Dust

Ordinary Grade

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Marine Coating

Construction Coating

Petrochemical & Energy Coating

Others

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

EverZinc

US Zinc

Purity Zinc Metals

Hanchang

Transpek-Silox Industry

MEPCO

Toho Zinc

Hakusui Tech

Pars Zinc Dust

Grillo

Jiangsu Kecheng

Yunan Luoping Zinc &Electricity

Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc

Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc

Shandong Xingyuan Zinc

Jiangsu Shuangsheng

Jiangsu Yejian Zinc

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Paint Grade Zinc Dust Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint Grade Zinc Dust Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

