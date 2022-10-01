Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paint grade zinc dust is used to protect metals from corrosion. Appearing as a light gray metal powder, it is a strong reducing agent that forms a protective film on metal surfaces by reacting with carbon dioxide in the atmosphere. Zinc powder in paint can provide unique cathodic protection effect.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Paint Grade Zinc Dust in global, including the following market information:
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Paint Grade Zinc Dust companies in 2021 (%)
The global Paint Grade Zinc Dust market was valued at 793.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1052.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Ultrafine Zinc Dust Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Paint Grade Zinc Dust include EverZinc, US Zinc, Purity Zinc Metals, Hanchang, Transpek-Silox Industry, MEPCO, Toho Zinc, Hakusui Tech and Pars Zinc Dust, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Paint Grade Zinc Dust manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Ultrafine Zinc Dust
Ordinary Grade
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Marine Coating
Construction Coating
Petrochemical & Energy Coating
Others
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Paint Grade Zinc Dust sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EverZinc
US Zinc
Purity Zinc Metals
Hanchang
Transpek-Silox Industry
MEPCO
Toho Zinc
Hakusui Tech
Pars Zinc Dust
Grillo
Jiangsu Kecheng
Yunan Luoping Zinc &Electricity
Shijiazhuang Xinri Zinc
Jiangsu Shenlong Zinc
Shandong Xingyuan Zinc
Jiangsu Shuangsheng
Jiangsu Yejian Zinc
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Paint Grade Zinc Dust Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Paint Grade Zinc Dust Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Paint Grade Zinc Dust Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Paint Grade Zinc Dust Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.
