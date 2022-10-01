Rare Gases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The rare gases (historically also the inert gases sometimes referred to as aerogens) make up a class of chemical elements with similar properties; under standard conditions, they are all odourless, colourless, monatomic gases with very low chemical reactivity.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Gases in global, including the following market information:

Global Rare Gases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Rare Gases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K SCM)

Global top five Rare Gases companies in 2021 (%)

The global Rare Gases market was valued at 5345.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7329.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Helium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Rare Gases include Qatargas, Linde, Air Products, Air Liquide, Exxon, Ingas, Cryoin Engineering, Huate Gas and Messer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Gases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Rare Gases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K SCM)

Global Rare Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Helium

Neon

Argon

Krypton

Xenon

Global Rare Gases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K SCM)

Global Rare Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Large Industries

Electronics

Healthcare

Aerospace

Others

Global Rare Gases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K SCM)

Global Rare Gases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Rare Gases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Rare Gases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Rare Gases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K SCM)

Key companies Rare Gases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Qatargas

Linde

Air Products

Air Liquide

Exxon

Ingas

Cryoin Engineering

Huate Gas

Messer Group

Yingde Gases Group

BASF

Nippon Shokubai

Chromium

Air Water

PGnig

Coregas (Wesfarmers)

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Rare Gases Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Rare Gases Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Rare Gases Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Rare Gases Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Rare Gases Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Rare Gases Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Rare Gases Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Rare Gases Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Rare Gases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Gases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Gases Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Gases Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Gases Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Gases Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Rare Gases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Helium

4.1.3 Neon

4.1.4 Argon

4.1.5 Krypton

4.1.6 Xenon

