Rare Gases Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The rare gases (historically also the inert gases sometimes referred to as aerogens) make up a class of chemical elements with similar properties; under standard conditions, they are all odourless, colourless, monatomic gases with very low chemical reactivity.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Rare Gases in global, including the following market information:
Global Rare Gases Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Rare Gases Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K SCM)
Global top five Rare Gases companies in 2021 (%)
The global Rare Gases market was valued at 5345.2 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 7329.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Helium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Rare Gases include Qatargas, Linde, Air Products, Air Liquide, Exxon, Ingas, Cryoin Engineering, Huate Gas and Messer Group, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Rare Gases manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Rare Gases Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K SCM)
Global Rare Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Helium
Neon
Argon
Krypton
Xenon
Global Rare Gases Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K SCM)
Global Rare Gases Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Large Industries
Electronics
Healthcare
Aerospace
Others
Global Rare Gases Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K SCM)
Global Rare Gases Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Rare Gases revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Rare Gases revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Rare Gases sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K SCM)
Key companies Rare Gases sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Qatargas
Linde
Air Products
Air Liquide
Exxon
Ingas
Cryoin Engineering
Huate Gas
Messer Group
Yingde Gases Group
BASF
Nippon Shokubai
Chromium
Air Water
PGnig
Coregas (Wesfarmers)
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Rare Gases Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Rare Gases Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Rare Gases Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Rare Gases Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Rare Gases Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Rare Gases Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Rare Gases Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Rare Gases Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Rare Gases Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Rare Gases Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Rare Gases Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Rare Gases Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Rare Gases Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Gases Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Rare Gases Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Rare Gases Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Rare Gases Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.1.2 Helium
4.1.3 Neon
4.1.4 Argon
4.1.5 Krypton
4.1.6 Xenon
