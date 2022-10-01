Printing Blanket Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Printing Blanket, the cover of the transfer cylinder on an offset press, is an integral part of the liner. Printing Blanket A composite product consisting of a rubber coating and a substrate (substrates can range from paper to aluminum sheet to textiles to any other substrate such as plastic or metal.) for indirect lithography, transferring ink from the printing plate onto the substrate. During the manufacturing process, the fabric and rubber are combined using thermal and chemical energy in a precisely controlled process, and different compounds and structures give Printing Blankets different properties on the press. In the early days, Printing Blanket was made of pure rubber, and the image quality was much better than the lithographic printing plates used at the time, but it also had its drawbacks. The advent of synthetic rubber in the 1930s eliminated the problems inherent in the pure rubber previously used. Today, blankets are made by using different synthetic rubbers to increase their resistance. The main synthetic rubbers used today are Buna N, Neoprene as well as NVR (nitrile butadiene rubber), and EPDM (ethylene propylene diene rubber) to increase the durability of the blanket. To provide extra strength to the blanket, a backing with fabric or metal is provided.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Printing Blanket in global, including the following market information:

Global Printing Blanket Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Printing Blanket Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Sqm)

Global top five Printing Blanket companies in 2021 (%)

The global Printing Blanket market was valued at 721.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 839.2 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.2% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Conventional Blanket Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Printing Blanket include Trelleborg, ContiTech, Flint Group, Fujikura Composite, Kinyosha, Meiji Rubber & Chemical, Habasit, BIRKAN GmbH and CNI XINYUAN Ltd, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Printing Blanket manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Printing Blanket Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Printing Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Conventional Blanket

UV Blanket

Air Cushion Printing Blanket

Others

Global Printing Blanket Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Printing Blanket Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Packaging

Commercial

Newspaper

Others

Global Printing Blanket Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Sqm)

Global Printing Blanket Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Printing Blanket revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Printing Blanket revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Printing Blanket sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Sqm)

Key companies Printing Blanket sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Trelleborg

ContiTech

Flint Group

Fujikura Composite

Kinyosha

Meiji Rubber & Chemical

Habasit

BIRKAN GmbH

CNI XINYUAN Ltd

Maniar Rubber Industries

Prisco Group

Chiorino SpA

Norisprint

Shanghai Xinxing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Printing Blanket Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Printing Blanket Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Printing Blanket Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Printing Blanket Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Printing Blanket Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Printing Blanket Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Printing Blanket Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Printing Blanket Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Printing Blanket Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Printing Blanket Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Printing Blanket Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Printing Blanket Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Printing Blanket Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printing Blanket Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Printing Blanket Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Printing Blanket Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Printing Blanket Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.

