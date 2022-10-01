Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) in global, including the following market information:

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) market was valued at 73 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 114.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

6N Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) include Entegris, Linde plc, Versum Materials, Taiyo Nippon Sanso, Solvay, Nata Opto-electronic and Shanghai GenTech, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

6N

Others

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Semiconductor

Photovoltaic (PV)

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Electronic Grade Phosphine (PH3) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Entegris

Linde plc

Versum Materials

Taiyo Nippon Sanso

Solvay

Nata Opto-electronic

Shanghai GenTech

