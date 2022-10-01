Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

A prefabricated (prefab) building is where an entire building or an assembly of its components is manufactured at an offsite facility and assembled onsite from self-sustained volumetric modules or separate panels.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in global, including the following market information:

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)

Global top five Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market was valued at 15710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems include Inland Buildings, Modern Building Systems, Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp, Whitley Manufacturing, Oldcastle Infrastructure, Clark Pacific, Varco Pruden Buildings, Ramtech Building Systems and Lester Building Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wood

Steel

Concrete

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Industrial

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)

Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)

Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Inland Buildings

Modern Building Systems

Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp

Whitley Manufacturing

Oldcastle Infrastructure

Clark Pacific

Varco Pruden Buildings

Ramtech Building Systems

Lester Building Systems

Allied Modular Building Systems

PortaFab

A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone)

Schulte Building Systems

Madison Industries

Affinity Building Systems

Palomar Modular Buildings

Normerica

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Nonresidential Prefabricated B

