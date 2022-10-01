Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A prefabricated (prefab) building is where an entire building or an assembly of its components is manufactured at an offsite facility and assembled onsite from self-sustained volumetric modules or separate panels.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems in global, including the following market information:
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Units)
Global top five Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems market was valued at 15710 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 22160 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wood Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems include Inland Buildings, Modern Building Systems, Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp, Whitley Manufacturing, Oldcastle Infrastructure, Clark Pacific, Varco Pruden Buildings, Ramtech Building Systems and Lester Building Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wood
Steel
Concrete
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Industrial
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Units)
Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Units)
Key companies Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Inland Buildings
Modern Building Systems
Alan Pre-Fab Building Corp
Whitley Manufacturing
Oldcastle Infrastructure
Clark Pacific
Varco Pruden Buildings
Ramtech Building Systems
Lester Building Systems
Allied Modular Building Systems
PortaFab
A&S Building Systems (Cornerstone)
Schulte Building Systems
Madison Industries
Affinity Building Systems
Palomar Modular Buildings
Normerica
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Nonresidential Prefabricated Building Systems Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
