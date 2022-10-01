Silicone Wetting Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silicone wetting agent is a surfactant that reduces the static surface tension of the system to make solid materials more easily wetted, and has excellent wetting and spreading properties.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silicone Wetting Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Silicone Wetting Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silicone Wetting Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Substrate Wetting Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silicone Wetting Agent include BASF, Dow Chemical, Concentrol, Agro Bio Chemicals, AB Specialty Silicones, BYK and HJ Unkel, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silicone Wetting Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Substrate Wetting
Wetting and Leveling
Others
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Coatings
Textiles
Resins
Chemical Manufacturing
Agrochemicals
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silicone Wetting Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silicone Wetting Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silicone Wetting Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Silicone Wetting Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Dow Chemical
Concentrol
Agro Bio Chemicals
AB Specialty Silicones
BYK
HJ Unkel
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Silicone Wetting Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Silicone Wetting Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Silicone Wetting Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Silicone Wetting Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Silicone Wetting Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Silicone Wetting Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Wetting Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Silicone Wetting Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Silicone Wetting Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
