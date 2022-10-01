Packaged Ice Melter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

There are many types of packaged ice melter, the common types of ice melt include potassium chloride, urea, rock salt (sodium chloride), magnesium chloride and calcium chloride. These products can all achieve the same goal of melted ice, they each have unique advantages and disadvantages. Different from bulk ice melter, packaged ice melter is packed in bags.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaged Ice Melter in global, including the following market information:

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Packaged Ice Melter companies in 2021 (%)

The global Packaged Ice Melter market was valued at 400.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 486.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Straight Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Packaged Ice Melter include Compass Minerals, Cargill, Kissner, Green Earth Deicer Company, General Atomics, OxyChem, Ossian, Blank Industries and BCA Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Packaged Ice Melter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Straight Products

Blended Products

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Packaged Ice Melter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Packaged Ice Melter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Packaged Ice Melter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Packaged Ice Melter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Compass Minerals

Cargill

Kissner

Green Earth Deicer Company

General Atomics

OxyChem

Ossian

Blank Industries

BCA Products

Xynyth

Alaskan

Windsor Salt

AgSalt Processing

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Packaged Ice Melter Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Packaged Ice Melter Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Packaged Ice Melter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Packaged Ice Melter Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Packaged Ice Melter Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Packaged Ice Melter Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Packaged Ice Melter Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Packaged Ice Melter Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Packaged Ice Melter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaged Ice Melter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaged Ice Melter Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Ice Melter Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaged Ice Melter Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Ice Melter Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Packaged Ice

