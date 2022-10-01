Packaged Ice Melter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
There are many types of packaged ice melter, the common types of ice melt include potassium chloride, urea, rock salt (sodium chloride), magnesium chloride and calcium chloride. These products can all achieve the same goal of melted ice, they each have unique advantages and disadvantages. Different from bulk ice melter, packaged ice melter is packed in bags.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Packaged Ice Melter in global, including the following market information:
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/download-free-sample/7350443/global-packaged-ice-melter-forecast-2022-2028-991
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Packaged Ice Melter companies in 2021 (%)
The global Packaged Ice Melter market was valued at 400.9 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 486.8 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Straight Products Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Packaged Ice Melter include Compass Minerals, Cargill, Kissner, Green Earth Deicer Company, General Atomics, OxyChem, Ossian, Blank Industries and BCA Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Packaged Ice Melter manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Straight Products
Blended Products
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Packaged Ice Melter revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Packaged Ice Melter revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Packaged Ice Melter sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Packaged Ice Melter sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Compass Minerals
Cargill
Kissner
Green Earth Deicer Company
General Atomics
OxyChem
Ossian
Blank Industries
BCA Products
Xynyth
Alaskan
Windsor Salt
AgSalt Processing
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Packaged Ice Melter Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Packaged Ice Melter Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Packaged Ice Melter Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Packaged Ice Melter Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Packaged Ice Melter Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Packaged Ice Melter Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Packaged Ice Melter Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Packaged Ice Melter Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Packaged Ice Melter Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Packaged Ice Melter Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Packaged Ice Melter Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Ice Melter Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Packaged Ice Melter Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Packaged Ice Melter Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Packaged Ice
CONTACT US:
276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States
International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414
Visit: https://www.statsmarketresearch.com/
Similar Reports: Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Research Report 2022
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Research Report 2022
Packaged Ice Melter Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Global Packaged Ice Melter Market Insights, Forecast to 2028