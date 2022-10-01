Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

The use of waterproofing membranes helps in increasing the life of building structure, as they avoid the corrosions of TMT bars and other structural instruments due to issues such as water leakage, which may cause problems like lowering of structural strength.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes in global, including the following market information:

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes companies in 2021 (%)

The global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cementitious Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes include Sika, BASF, Kemper System America, DuPont de Nemours, GAF Materials, Johns Manville, Alchimica, Saint-Gobain Weber and Isomat and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cementitious

Bituminous

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Others

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Roofing

Walls

Building Structures

Landfills & Tunnels

Others

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sika

BASF

Kemper System America

DuPont de Nemours

GAF Materials

Johns Manville

Alchimica

Saint-Gobain Weber

Isomat

Covestro

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Commercial Restoration Waterproofing Membranes Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Commercial Restora

