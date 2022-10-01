Silane Oligomer Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Silane oligomers are?multifunctional silanes which comprise different functional groups, e.g. vinyl, alkyl, amino groups and are characterized by a significantly reduced alcohol release (low VOC). Because of their higher flashpoint, they offer obvious advantages for handling, storage and production.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Silane Oligomer in global, including the following market information:
Global Silane Oligomer Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Silane Oligomer Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Silane Oligomer companies in 2021 (%)
The global Silane Oligomer market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Glass Bottle Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Silane Oligomer include Evonik Industries, Azelis, Silok, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, YCAM, Silsource Inc, Ecopower, Momentive Performance Materials and Nitrochemie, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Silane Oligomer manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Silane Oligomer Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silane Oligomer Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Glass Bottle
Plastic Bottle
Global Silane Oligomer Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silane Oligomer Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Aerospace
Automotive Industry
Energy and Electricity
Others
Global Silane Oligomer Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Silane Oligomer Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Silane Oligomer revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Silane Oligomer revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Silane Oligomer sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Silane Oligomer sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Evonik Industries
Azelis
Silok
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
YCAM
Silsource Inc
Ecopower
Momentive Performance Materials
Nitrochemie
Hangzhou RUIJIANG Chemical Co., Ltd.
JIANGXI CHEN GUANG NEW MATERIALS
Nanjing Siwin New Material
