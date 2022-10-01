Dibenzofuran Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Dibenzofuran (CAS 132-64-9) is a mancude organic heterotricyclic parent that consists of a furan ring flanked by two benzene rings ortho-fused across the 2,3-and 4,5-positions.It has a role as a xenobiotic.It is a member of dibenzofurans,a polycyclic heteroarene and a mancude organic heterotricyclic parent.Dibenzofuran is an excellent high-boiling organic solvent that can dissolve a variety of polymer compounds.It can also be used as a raw material for medicines,disinfectants,preservatives,fuels,synthetic resins and high-temperature lubricants.Some derivatives of furan have anti-inflammatory,analgesic,muscle relaxant and vasodilatory activities.In addition,dibenzofuran can also be used as a heat transfer solvent to form a eutectic mixture with biphenyl.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Dibenzofuran in global, including the following market information:

Global Dibenzofuran Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Dibenzofuran Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)

Global top five Dibenzofuran companies in 2021 (%)

The global Dibenzofuran market was valued at 4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 4 million by 2028, at a CAGR of -1.3% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Purity: 95-98% Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Dibenzofuran include Hefei TNJ Chemical, Atomaxchem, Anshan Beida Industry, Capot Chemical, HuBei XinRunDe Chemical, Jinjing Chemical, HaiHang Industry, Hangzhou J&H Chemical and Hangzhou Dayangchem. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Dibenzofuran manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Dibenzofuran Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dibenzofuran Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Purity: 95-98%

Purity: above 98%

Global Dibenzofuran Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dibenzofuran Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical

Disinfectants and Insecticides

Others

Global Dibenzofuran Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)

Global Dibenzofuran Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Dibenzofuran revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Dibenzofuran revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Dibenzofuran sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)

Key companies Dibenzofuran sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Hefei TNJ Chemical

Atomaxchem

Anshan Beida Industry

Capot Chemical

HuBei XinRunDe Chemical

Jinjing Chemical

HaiHang Industry

Hangzhou J&H Chemical

Hangzhou Dayangchem

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Dibenzofuran Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Dibenzofuran Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Dibenzofuran Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Dibenzofuran Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Dibenzofuran Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Dibenzofuran Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Dibenzofuran Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Dibenzofuran Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Dibenzofuran Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Dibenzofuran Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Dibenzofuran Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Dibenzofuran Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Dibenzofuran Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dibenzofuran Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Dibenzofuran Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Dibenzofuran Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Dibenzofuran Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Purity: 95-98%

4.1.3 Purity: above 98%

4.2 By Type

