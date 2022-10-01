Hose Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hose reinforcement wire enables high pressure hydraulic hose manufacturers to produce braided and spiral wrapped hoses that meet the highest performance and quality standards.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hose Wire in global, including the following market information:
Global Hose Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hose Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)
Global top five Hose Wire companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hose Wire market was valued at 557.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 668.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Tensile Strength 2800MPa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hose Wire include Bekaert, KIS Wire, Shandong Daye, Hyosung Advanced Material, Henan Hengxing, BMZ, Sunnywell, Sumin Metals and Tokyo Rope Mfg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hose Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hose Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hose Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Tensile Strength 2800MPa
Global Hose Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hose Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Heavy Industry
Construction Machinery
Others
Global Hose Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)
Global Hose Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hose Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hose Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hose Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)
Key companies Hose Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Bekaert
KIS Wire
Shandong Daye
Hyosung Advanced Material
Henan Hengxing
BMZ
Sunnywell
Sumin Metals
Tokyo Rope Mfg
Aokai Metal
Shougang Century
TOKUSEN KOGYO
Gustav Wolf GmbH
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hose Wire Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hose Wire Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hose Wire Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hose Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hose Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hose Wire Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hose Wire Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hose Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hose Wire Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hose Wire Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hose Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hose Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hose Wire Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hose Wire Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hose Wire Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hose Wire Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Hose Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028
4.2 By Type – Global Hose Wire Revenue & Fore
