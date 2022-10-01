Hose Wire Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Hose reinforcement wire enables high pressure hydraulic hose manufacturers to produce braided and spiral wrapped hoses that meet the highest performance and quality standards.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Hose Wire in global, including the following market information:

Global Hose Wire Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Hose Wire Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K MT)

Global top five Hose Wire companies in 2021 (%)

The global Hose Wire market was valued at 557.6 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 668.3 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Tensile Strength 2800MPa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Hose Wire include Bekaert, KIS Wire, Shandong Daye, Hyosung Advanced Material, Henan Hengxing, BMZ, Sunnywell, Sumin Metals and Tokyo Rope Mfg, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Hose Wire manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Hose Wire Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hose Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Tensile Strength 2800MPa

Global Hose Wire Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hose Wire Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Heavy Industry

Construction Machinery

Others

Global Hose Wire Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K MT)

Global Hose Wire Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Hose Wire revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Hose Wire revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Hose Wire sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K MT)

Key companies Hose Wire sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Bekaert

KIS Wire

Shandong Daye

Hyosung Advanced Material

Henan Hengxing

BMZ

Sunnywell

Sumin Metals

Tokyo Rope Mfg

Aokai Metal

Shougang Century

TOKUSEN KOGYO

Gustav Wolf GmbH

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Hose Wire Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Hose Wire Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Hose Wire Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Hose Wire Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Hose Wire Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Hose Wire Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Hose Wire Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Hose Wire Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Hose Wire Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Hose Wire Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Hose Wire Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hose Wire Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Hose Wire Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hose Wire Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hose Wire Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hose Wire Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – Global Hose Wire Market Size Markets, 2021 & 2028

4.1.2 Tensile Strength 2800MPa

4.2 By Type – Global Hose Wire Revenue & Fore

