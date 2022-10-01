Steel Refining Agent Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The molten steel refining agent is widely used in the smelting and casting industries. It is aimed at the refining of stainless steel, carbon steel, alloy steel, special steel and other steel types in steel mills and precision foundries. It is composed of many alloying elements and various activation elements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Steel Refining Agent in global, including the following market information:
Global Steel Refining Agent Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Steel Refining Agent Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Steel Refining Agent companies in 2021 (%)
The global Steel Refining Agent market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Hybrid Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Steel Refining Agent include Xixia Longcheng Metallurgical Materials, Maanshan Caiyu Metallurgical Materials Technology, Changxing Cast Steel Metallurgy, Hongxiang Zhongke (Liaoning) Refractories, Qufu Vanguard Casting, Pyrotek, JAP and IPC Refractories, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Steel Refining Agent manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Steel Refining Agent Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Steel Refining Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Hybrid
Premelted
Sintered
Global Steel Refining Agent Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Steel Refining Agent Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Steelmaking
Chemical Industry
Others
Global Steel Refining Agent Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Steel Refining Agent Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Steel Refining Agent revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Steel Refining Agent revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Steel Refining Agent sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Steel Refining Agent sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Xixia Longcheng Metallurgical Materials
Maanshan Caiyu Metallurgical Materials Technology
Changxing Cast Steel Metallurgy
Hongxiang Zhongke (Liaoning) Refractories
Qufu Vanguard Casting
Pyrotek
JAP
IPC Refractories
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Steel Refining Agent Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Steel Refining Agent Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Steel Refining Agent Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Steel Refining Agent Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Steel Refining Agent Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Steel Refining Agent Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Steel Refining Agent Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Steel Refining Agent Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Steel Refining Agent Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Steel Refining Agent Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Steel Refining Agent Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Steel Refining Agent Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Steel Refining Agent Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Refining Agent Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Steel Refining Agent Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Steel Refining Agent Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
