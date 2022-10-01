Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Food grade microcrystalline wax is obtained from heavy fractions of petroleum or solvent deasphalted oil of vacuum residue through solvent refining, deoiling, and then white clay or hydrorefining. It is suitable for protective coating of food, defoaming agent, surface treatment agent and chewing gum, bubble gum base production, etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax in global, including the following market information:

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax companies in 2021 (%)

The global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Laminating Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax include Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical, Strahl & Pitsch, The International Group (IGI), Kerax, Blended Waxes (BWI), Taiwan Wax, Jingmen Weijia Industry and Fumei Biotechnology, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Laminating

Coating

Harding

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Coating

Defoamer

Chewing Gum

Others

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinopec Nanyang Energy Chemical

Strahl & Pitsch

The International Group (IGI)

Kerax

Blended Waxes (BWI)

Taiwan Wax

Jingmen Weijia Industry

Fumei Biotechnology

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Food Grade Microcrystalline Wax Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Food Grade Microcrystall

