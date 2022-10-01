Calibration Liquids Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
The calibration liquid is used to check whether the salinity, pH value and refractive index meet the requirements.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Calibration Liquids in global, including the following market information:
Global Calibration Liquids Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Calibration Liquids Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Calibration Liquids companies in 2021 (%)
The global Calibration Liquids market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Salinity Test Calibration Liquids Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Calibration Liquids include Haltermann Carless, Cargille, Fauna Marin, Hanna Instruments, In-Situ Inc, Royal Eijkelkamp, Zimmer and Peacock, MISCO and Lovibond, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Calibration Liquids manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Calibration Liquids Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Calibration Liquids Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Salinity Test Calibration Liquids
PH Test Calibration Liquids
Refractive Index Test Calibration Liquids
Global Calibration Liquids Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Calibration Liquids Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Instrument Experiment
Machine Manufacturing
Aquaculture
Global Calibration Liquids Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Calibration Liquids Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Calibration Liquids revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Calibration Liquids revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Calibration Liquids sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Calibration Liquids sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Haltermann Carless
Cargille
Fauna Marin
Hanna Instruments
In-Situ Inc
Royal Eijkelkamp
Zimmer and Peacock
MISCO
Lovibond
Consort
American Marine
General Hydroponics
