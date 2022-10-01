Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin are thermoplastic resins that promote adhesion and tack in hot melt and pressure sensitive adhesives. These tackifying resins impact the final adhesive's color, stability, and odor.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global key manufacturers of Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin include Idemitsu, Arkema, ExxonMobil, Eastman, Buss ChemTech, Argus Media, Zeon Corporation, Dycon Chemicals and GRESIN Chemical, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
C9 Hydrocarbon Resin
C5 Hydrocarbon Resin
C5/C9 Copolymer Resin
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Adhesive
Coating
Packaging Materials
Others
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Idemitsu
Arkema
ExxonMobil
Eastman
Buss ChemTech
Argus Media
Zeon Corporation
Dycon Chemicals
GRESIN Chemical
Higree
Kolon
Formosan Union
TRiiSO
Teckrez
Lesco Chemical
Panjin Heyun Industrial Group
Credrez
Qingdao EDSON New Material
Zhejiang Henghe Industry Group
Henan Anglxxon Chemical
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Hydrogenated Petroleum Resin Companies
