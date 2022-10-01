Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Plasarch Material (PSM) is a biodegradable thermoplastic.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastarch Material (PSM) in global, including the following market information:

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five Plastarch Material (PSM) companies in 2021 (%)

The global Plastarch Material (PSM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Bio-based Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Plastarch Material (PSM) include Novamont, Air Products and Chemicals, Ecoplast Technologies Inc, Suzhou Hanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Huafa Ecological Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastarch Material (PSM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Bio-based Plastic

Biodegradable Plastics

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Plastic Packaging Materials

Plastic Film and Plastic Bags

Disposable Tableware

Food Container

Toy

Others

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Novamont

Air Products and Chemicals

Ecoplast Technologies Inc

Suzhou Hanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Huafa Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Plastarch Material (PSM) Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastarch Material (PSM) Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastarch Material (PSM) Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies

