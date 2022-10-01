Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Plasarch Material (PSM) is a biodegradable thermoplastic.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Plastarch Material (PSM) in global, including the following market information:
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five Plastarch Material (PSM) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Plastarch Material (PSM) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bio-based Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Plastarch Material (PSM) include Novamont, Air Products and Chemicals, Ecoplast Technologies Inc, Suzhou Hanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Huafa Ecological Technology Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Plastarch Material (PSM) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bio-based Plastic
Biodegradable Plastics
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Plastic Packaging Materials
Plastic Film and Plastic Bags
Disposable Tableware
Food Container
Toy
Others
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies Plastarch Material (PSM) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Novamont
Air Products and Chemicals
Ecoplast Technologies Inc
Suzhou Hanfeng New Materials Co., Ltd.
Zhejiang Huafa Ecological Technology Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Plastarch Material (PSM) Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Plastarch Material (PSM) Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Plastarch Material (PSM) Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastarch Material (PSM) Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Plastarch Material (PSM) Companies
