High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
Valve Seal
Compressor Seal
Other Seals
Insulation
Functional Structure
Corrosion Resistant Pipe
PTFE Membrane Products
Others
Segment by Application
General Machinery Manufacturing
Car Manufacturer
High-speed Rail and Rail Transit Equipment Manufacturing
Communication Equipment Manufacturing
Instrumentation Manufacturing
Medical Instruments
Semiconductor Equipment
Others
By Company
SKF
Saint-Gobain
NOK
Trelleborg
NanJing CompTECH Composites Crop.
Sinoseal Holding Co., Ltd.
Gasket (Suzhou) Valve Components Co., Ltd
DICHTOMATIK
ZHEJIANG SONGHUA NEW MATERIAL CO.,LTD
VALQUA, LTD.
JiangSu YiHao
NICHIAS
LIAONING HUARI NEW MATERIALS CO., LTD.
Xi’an fangsheng sealing material co.,ltd
Shanghai Pluseal Technology Co., Ltd.
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts
1.2 High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 Valve Seal
1.2.3 Compressor Seal
1.2.4 Other Seals
1.2.5 Insulation
1.2.6 Functional Structure
1.2.7 Corrosion Resistant Pipe
1.2.8 PTFE Membrane Products
1.2.9 Others
1.3 High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 General Machinery Manufacturing
1.3.3 Car Manufacturer
1.3.4 High-speed Rail and Rail Transit Equipment Manufacturing
1.3.5 Communication Equipment Manufacturing
1.3.6 Instrumentation Manufacturing
1.3.7 Medical Instruments
1.3.8 Semiconductor Equipment
1.3.9 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global High-performance Engineering Plastic Parts Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/