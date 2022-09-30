Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Research Report 2022
The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.
Segment by Type
General PMMA
Heat Resistant PMMA
Impact-resistant PMMA
Segment by Application
Construction
Photoelectric
Illumination
Transport
Others
By Company
Röhm
Trinseo
Mitsubishi Chemical
Sumitomo Chemical
LX MMA
Lotte MCC
CHIMEI
Suzhou Double Elephant Optical Materials
Wanhua Chemical
Kuraray
Plaskolite
Asahi Kasei
PTTAC
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Korea
Consumption by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
China Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Table of content
1 Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polymethyl Methacrylate
1.2 Polymethyl Methacrylate Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2022 VS 2028
1.2.2 General PMMA
1.2.3 Heat Resistant PMMA
1.2.4 Impact-resistant PMMA
1.3 Polymethyl Methacrylate Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Consumption Comparison by Application: 2022 VS 2028
1.3.2 Construction
1.3.3 Photoelectric
1.3.4 Illumination
1.3.5 Transport
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects
1.4.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.2 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.4.3 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Production Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5 Global Market Size by Region
1.5.1 Global Polymethyl Methacrylate Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.5.2 North America Polymethyl Methacrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.3 Europe Polymethyl Methacrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.4 China Polymethyl Methacrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.5 Japan Polymethyl Methacrylate Estimates and Forecasts (2017-2028)
1.5.6 Korea Polymethyl Methacrylate Estim
