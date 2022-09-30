Acrylates Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Acrylates market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Acrylates market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Butyl Acrylate
Ethyl Acrylate
Methyl Acrylate
2-EthylhexylAcrylate
Segment by Application
Adhesives
Chemical Intermediates
Coatings
Leather
Plasticizers
Plastics
Textiles
Water Treatment
By Company
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.
Arkema S.A
Asahi Kasei Corporation
BASF SE
DIC Corporation
Evonik Industries AG (Germany)
Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan)
Kaneka Corporation (Japan)
Kuraray(Japan)
LG Chem Ltd. (South Korea)
Mitsubishi Rayon(Japan)
Lucite International (UK)
Mitsubishi Rayon Polymer Nantong(China)
Mitsui Chemicals(Japan)
Anderson Development Company(US)
Nippon Shokubai(Japan)
Plaskolite(US)
PPG Industries(US)
Reichhold(US)
DSM(Netherlands)
Solvay (Belgium)
Sumitomo Chemical(Japan)
DowDuPont
Valspar Corporation (US)
Unigel(Brazil)
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Acrylates Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Acrylates Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Butyl Acrylate
1.2.3 Ethyl Acrylate
1.2.4 Methyl Acrylate
1.2.5 2-EthylhexylAcrylate
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Acrylates Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Adhesives
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates
1.3.4 Coatings
1.3.5 Leather
1.3.6 Plasticizers
1.3.7 Plastics
1.3.8 Textiles
1.3.9 Water Treatment
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Acrylates Production
2.1 Global Acrylates Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Acrylates Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Acrylates Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Acrylates Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Acrylates Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Acrylates Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Acrylates Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Acrylates Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Acrylates Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Acrylates Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Acrylates Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Acrylates by Re
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/