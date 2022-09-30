Glycine Solid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Glycine Solid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glycine Solid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Glycine- Food Grade

Glycine- Tech Grade

Glycine- Pharma Grade

Segment by Application

Pesticide Industry

Feed Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceuticals Industry

Others

By Company

Ajinomoto

GEO Specialty Chemicals

Showa Denko KK

Chattem Chemicals

Paras Intermediates Private Limited

Evonik

Shijiazhuang Donghua Jinlong Chemical

Hebei Donghua Jiheng Chemical

Linxi Hongtai

Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group

Hebei Donghuajian Chemicals

Zhenxing Chemical

Newtrend Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Glycine Solid Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Glycine Solid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Glycine- Food Grade

1.2.3 Glycine- Tech Grade

1.2.4 Glycine- Pharma Grade

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Glycine Solid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pesticide Industry

1.3.3 Feed Industry

1.3.4 Food Industry

1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Glycine Solid Production

2.1 Global Glycine Solid Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Glycine Solid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Glycine Solid Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Glycine Solid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Glycine Solid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Glycine Solid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Glycine Solid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Glycine Solid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Glycine Solid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Glycine Solid Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Glycine Solid Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Glycine Solid by Region (2023-2028)

