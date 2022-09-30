Uncategorized

Flange Gaskets Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Flange Gaskets market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Flange Gaskets market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Fiber Material

Graphite Material

PTFE Material

Rubber Material

Silicone Material

Others

Segment by Application

Oil and Gas

Automotive

Chemical

Petrochemicals

Others

By Company

Dana Holding Corporation

Flowserve Corporation

Smiths Group PLC

Freudenberg Sealing Technologies Gmbh & Co. Kg

Federal-Mogul Holdings Corporation

Datwyler Holding Inc.

Victor Gaskets India Limited

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Flange Gaskets Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Flange Gaskets Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Fiber Material
1.2.3 Graphite Material
1.2.4 PTFE Material
1.2.5 Rubber Material
1.2.6 Silicone Material
1.2.7 Others
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Flange Gaskets Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Oil and Gas
1.3.3 Automotive
1.3.4 Chemical
1.3.5 Petrochemicals
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Flange Gaskets Production
2.1 Global Flange Gaskets Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Flange Gaskets Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Flange Gaskets Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Flange Gaskets Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Flange Gaskets Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Flange Gaskets Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Flange Gaskets Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Flange Gaskets Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Flange Gaskets Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Flange Gaskets Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Flange Gaskets Sales by Region (2017-2022)

