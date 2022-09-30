Uncategorized

Bio-based Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Bio-based Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Starch Sourced

Oils Sourced

Cellulose and Lignin Sourced

Proteins Sourced

Xylans Sourced

Segment by Application

Bottles And Foodservice Ware

Durable Textiles

Automotive Parts

By Company

Antron

BiosphereIndustries

BioTuf

Braskem

Cereplast

Earthcycle Packaging

Earth Shell

Ecovative Designs

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Innovia Films International

Metabolix

Nature Works

Tianan Biologic Material

Plantic Australia

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Starch Sourced
1.2.3 Oils Sourced
1.2.4 Cellulose and Lignin Sourced
1.2.5 Proteins Sourced
1.2.6 Xylans Sourced
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bottles And Foodservice Ware
1.3.3 Durable Textiles
1.3.4 Automotive Parts
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-based Plastics Production
2.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-based Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-based Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-based Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-based Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales by

