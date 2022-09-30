Bio-based Plastics Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Bio-based Plastics market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bio-based Plastics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Starch Sourced
Oils Sourced
Cellulose and Lignin Sourced
Proteins Sourced
Xylans Sourced
Segment by Application
Bottles And Foodservice Ware
Durable Textiles
Automotive Parts
By Company
Antron
BiosphereIndustries
BioTuf
Braskem
Cereplast
Earthcycle Packaging
Earth Shell
Ecovative Designs
FKuR Kunststoff GmbH
Innovia Films International
Metabolix
Nature Works
Tianan Biologic Material
Plantic Australia
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Bio-based Plastics Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Starch Sourced
1.2.3 Oils Sourced
1.2.4 Cellulose and Lignin Sourced
1.2.5 Proteins Sourced
1.2.6 Xylans Sourced
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Bottles And Foodservice Ware
1.3.3 Durable Textiles
1.3.4 Automotive Parts
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Bio-based Plastics Production
2.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Bio-based Plastics Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Bio-based Plastics Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Bio-based Plastics Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Bio-based Plastics Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Bio-based Plastics Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Bio-based Plastics Sales by
CONTACT US:
North Main Road Koregaon Park, Pune, India – 411001.
International: +1(646)-781-7170
Asia: +91 9169162030
Visit: https://www.24chemicalresearch.com/