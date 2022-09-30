PA (Polyamide) Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
PA (Polyamide) market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global PA (Polyamide) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Nylon 6
Nylon 66
Nylon 46
Other
Segment by Application
Mechanical
Car
Electrical Appliances
Chemical
Other
By Company
Advanced Laser Materials LLC
Akron Polymer Systems Inc.
Angstron Materials Inc.
Arkema Inc
Arrowhead Plastic Engineering Inc
Asahi Kasei Plastics North America
BASF Corporation
Bond-Laminates GmbH
Btech
Burgmann Packings Braided Composites
Celanese Corporation
DSM
DowDuPont
EsPro Compounds
Essentium Materials LLC
Evonik Corporation
EY Technologies
Fibrtec
FRP Resource Inc
Goodfellow Corp
Grip Metal
Haufler Composites GmbH & Co. KG
LANXESS Corporation
Lenderink Technologies
Lingol
Nanocyl SA
NanoSperse LLC
National Chemicals
Nexeo Solutions
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 PA (Polyamide) Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global PA (Polyamide) Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Nylon 6
1.2.3 Nylon 66
1.2.4 Nylon 46
1.2.5 Other
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global PA (Polyamide) Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Mechanical
1.3.3 Car
1.3.4 Electrical Appliances
1.3.5 Chemical
1.3.6 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global PA (Polyamide) Production
2.1 Global PA (Polyamide) Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global PA (Polyamide) Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global PA (Polyamide) Production by Region
2.3.1 Global PA (Polyamide) Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global PA (Polyamide) Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global PA (Polyamide) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global PA (Polyamide) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global PA (Polyamide) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global PA (Polyamide) Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global PA (Polyamide) Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global PA (Polyamide) Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales PA (Polyamide) by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global PA (Polyamid
