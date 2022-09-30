Thermoset Plastic Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Thermoset Plastic market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thermoset Plastic market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Phenolic Resin

Urea Formaldehyde Resin

Formaldehyde Resin

Unsaturated Polyester Resin

Other

Segment by Application

Plywood

Coating

Automobile Industry

Other

By Company

LANXESS

ExxonMobil Chemical

JSR Corporation

Lion Copolymer

DowDuPont

Kumhopolychem

Mitsui Chemical

Versalis

Sumitomo Chemical

SK Global Chemical

NizhnekamskNeftekhim Inc

China Petro

Celanese

Eastman

Daicel

Solvay

Nantong Cellulose Fibers

Sichuan Push Acetati

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thermoset Plastic Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thermoset Plastic Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Phenolic Resin

1.2.3 Urea Formaldehyde Resin

1.2.4 Formaldehyde Resin

1.2.5 Unsaturated Polyester Resin

1.2.6 Other

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thermoset Plastic Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Plywood

1.3.3 Coating

1.3.4 Automobile Industry

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Thermoset Plastic Production

2.1 Global Thermoset Plastic Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Thermoset Plastic Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Thermoset Plastic Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Thermoset Plastic Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Thermoset Plastic Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Thermoset Plastic Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Thermoset Plastic Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Thermoset Plastic Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Thermoset Plastic Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Thermoset Plastic Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Thermoset Plastic Sales by Region (2017-2022

