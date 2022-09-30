Furoic Acid Market Insights, Forecast to 2028
Furoic Acid market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Furoic Acid market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
Segment by Type
Food Grade
Industrial Grade
Segment by Application
Plastic Plasticizer
Food Preservatives
Pharmaceutical Intermediates
Other
By Company
Ashland
BASF
Avantium
Mitsubishi Chemical
DynaChem
Corbion NV
Sinochem Qingdao
Nova Molecular Technologies
Hongye Chemical
Production by Region
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Consumption by Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Furoic Acid Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Furoic Acid Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Food Grade
1.2.3 Industrial Grade
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Furoic Acid Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Plastic Plasticizer
1.3.3 Food Preservatives
1.3.4 Pharmaceutical Intermediates
1.3.5 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Furoic Acid Production
2.1 Global Furoic Acid Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Furoic Acid Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Furoic Acid Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Furoic Acid Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Furoic Acid Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Furoic Acid Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Furoic Acid Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Furoic Acid Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Furoic Acid Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Furoic Acid Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Furoic Acid Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Furoic Acid by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Furoic Acid Revenue by Region
3.5.1 Global Furoic Acid Revenue by Region (2017
