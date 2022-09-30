Uncategorized

Polyester Yarn Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Polyester Yarn market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polyester Yarn market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Combed Cotton Yarn

Combed Yarn

Peach Wool Yarns

Segment by Application

Textile Mills

Chemical Plant

Other

By Company

DuraFiber (US)

PHP (Germany)

Toray (Japan)

Hyosung (Korea)

Kolon (Korea)

Shinkong (Taiwan)

Far Eastern (Taiwan)

Zhejiang Guxiandao (China)

Zhejiang Unifull (China)

Zhejiang Hailide (China)

Jiangsu Hengli (China)

Zhejiang Kingsway (China)

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Table of content

1 Study Coverage
1.1 Polyester Yarn Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.2.2 Combed Cotton Yarn
1.2.3 Combed Yarn
1.2.4 Peach Wool Yarns
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
1.3.2 Textile Mills
1.3.3 Chemical Plant
1.3.4 Other
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Polyester Yarn Production
2.1 Global Polyester Yarn Production Capacity (2017-2028)
2.2 Global Polyester Yarn Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
2.3 Global Polyester Yarn Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)
2.3.2 Global Polyester Yarn Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)
2.4 North America
2.5 Europe
2.6 China
2.7 Japan
3 Global Polyester Yarn Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts
3.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.2 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028
3.3 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.4 Global Polyester Yarn Sales by Region
3.4.1 Global Polyester Yarn Sales by Region (2017-2022)
3.4.2 Global Sales Polyester Yarn by Region (2023-2028)
3.5 Global Polyester Yarn Revenue by Region
