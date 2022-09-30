2,5-Dichloroaniline Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

2,5-Dichloroaniline market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global 2,5-Dichloroaniline market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Above 98%

Above 99.0%

Others

Segment by Application

Pesticide

Medical

Dyes & Pigments

Chemical

Others

By Company

Yashashvi Rasayan

Aarti

Jai Radhe Sales

Suqian Yongsheng Fine Chemical

Wujiang Zhenrong Chemical

Huludao Tianbao Chemical

Anhui Haihua Chemical Technology

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 2,5-Dichloroaniline Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Above 98%

1.2.3 Above 99.0%

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Pesticide

1.3.3 Medical

1.3.4 Dyes & Pigments

1.3.5 Chemical

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Production

2.1 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 2,5-Dichloroaniline Sales by Region (2017-2022)

Global Sales 2,5-Dichloroaniline

