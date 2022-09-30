Artificial Stone Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

Artificial Stone market is segmented by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Artificial Stone market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.

Segment by Type

Cement Artificial Stone

Polyester Artificial Stone

Composite Artificial Stone

Sintered Artificial Stone

Segment by Application

Construction and Decoration

Furniture

Others

By Company

DowDuPont

Staron(Samsung)

LG Hausys

Kuraray

Aristech Acrylics

Durat

MARMIL

Hanex

CXUN

PengXiang Industry

ChuanQi

New SunShine Stone

Leigei Stone

GuangTaiXiang

Wanfeng Compound Stone

Relang Industrial

Ordan

Bitto

Meyate Group

Blowker

Sunmoon

OWELL

XiShi Group

Production by Region

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Consumption by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

U.A.E

Table of content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Artificial Stone Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Artificial Stone Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 Cement Artificial Stone

1.2.3 Polyester Artificial Stone

1.2.4 Composite Artificial Stone

1.2.5 Sintered Artificial Stone

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Artificial Stone Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Construction and Decoration

1.3.3 Furniture

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Artificial Stone Production

2.1 Global Artificial Stone Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Artificial Stone Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Artificial Stone Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Artificial Stone Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Artificial Stone Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Artificial Stone Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Artificial Stone Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Artificial Stone Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Artificial Stone Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Artificial Stone Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Artificial Stone Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales

