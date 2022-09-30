Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Provide Air and Heat to Dry Hair by Wrapping the Head and Hair Together. This Air and Heat Diffuses and is Less Intense, Causing Much Less Heat Damage Than when Using a Regular Hair Dryer to Dry Hair Straight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Portable Hooded Hair Dryers in global, including the following market information:

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Portable Hooded Hair Dryers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Soft Bonnet Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Portable Hooded Hair Dryers include Conair, Gold N Hot Hair, Kiss by Red, Andis, Hair Flair, Eleganty, Revlon, Hot Tools and Vidal Sassoon and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Portable Hooded Hair Dryers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Soft Bonnet

Hard Bonnet

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Portable Hooded Hair Dryers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Portable Hooded Hair Dryers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Portable Hooded Hair Dryers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Portable Hooded Hair Dryers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Conair

Gold N Hot Hair

Kiss by Red

Andis

Hair Flair

Eleganty

Revlon

Hot Tools

Vidal Sassoon

Laila Ali

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Portable Hooded Hair Dryers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and T

