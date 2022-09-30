Water Flavouring Drop Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Water Flavouring Drop in global, including the following market information:
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Water Flavouring Drop companies in 2021 (%)
The global Water Flavouring Drop market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Sweetened Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Water Flavouring Drop include Capella Flavours, Kraft Foods Group, Pure Flavor GmbH, Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf), Natures Flavours, Biogen SA, Dyla LLC (Stur), The Coco-Cola Company and Waterdrop UK and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Water Flavouring Drop manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Sweetened
Stevia-Sweetened
Artificially Sweetened
Unsweetened
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market, by Distribution Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Segment Percentages, by Distribution Channel, 2021 (%)
Supermarkets
Modern Grocery Stores
Convenience Stores
Specialty Stores
Online Retail
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Water Flavouring Drop revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Water Flavouring Drop revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Water Flavouring Drop sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Water Flavouring Drop sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Capella Flavours
Kraft Foods Group
Pure Flavor GmbH
Wisdom Natural Brands (SweetLeaf)
Natures Flavours
Biogen SA
Dyla LLC (Stur)
The Coco-Cola Company
Waterdrop UK
MSK Ingredients
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Water Flavouring Drop Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Distribution Channel
1.3 Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Water Flavouring Drop Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Water Flavouring Drop Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Water Flavouring Drop Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Water Flavouring Drop Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Water Flavouring Drop Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Water Flavouring Drop Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Water Flavouring Drop Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Water Flavouring Drop Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Water Flavouring Drop Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Water Flavouring Drop Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Water Flavouring Drop Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Flavouring Drop Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Water Flavouring Drop Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Water Flavouring Drop Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
