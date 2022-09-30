PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of PVA Chemical Protective Gloves in global, including the following market information:
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Pairs)
Global top five PVA Chemical Protective Gloves companies in 2021 (%)
The global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Disposable Gloves Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of PVA Chemical Protective Gloves include Ansell Ltd., Honeywell International, Inc., Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC., The 3M Company, Newell Brands (Mapa Professional), SHOWA GROUP, Uvex Safety (Uvex Group), Dipped Products PLC and Lakeland Industries, Inc. and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the PVA Chemical Protective Gloves manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Disposable Gloves
Reusable Gloves
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Oil & Gas
Metal Fabrication
Food & Beverage
Others
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Pairs)
Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies PVA Chemical Protective Gloves revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies PVA Chemical Protective Gloves revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies PVA Chemical Protective Gloves sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Pairs)
Key companies PVA Chemical Protective Gloves sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ansell Ltd.
Honeywell International, Inc.
Magid Glove & Safety Manufacturing Company LLC.
The 3M Company
Newell Brands (Mapa Professional)
SHOWA GROUP
Uvex Safety (Uvex Group)
Dipped Products PLC
Lakeland Industries, Inc.
Superior Glove
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Overall Market Size
2.1 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Sales by Companies
3.5 Global PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 PVA Chemical Protective Gloves Compani
