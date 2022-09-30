Customized Bottle Wine Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Customized Bottle Wine in global, including the following market information:

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Customized Bottle Wine companies in 2021 (%)

The global Customized Bottle Wine market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Red Wines Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Customized Bottle Wine include Rack & Riddle, Delicato Family Wines, Broken Earth Winery, Peltier Winery & Vineyards, Agajanian Vineyards & Wine Company, Granel, NW Wine Company, Austwine and CVI Bulk Wines, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Customized Bottle Wine manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Red Wines

White Wines

Rose Wines

Sparkling Wines

Others

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Specialty Store (Offline)

Chateau (Offline)

Supermarkets (Offline)

Online Store

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Customized Bottle Wine revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Customized Bottle Wine revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Customized Bottle Wine sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Customized Bottle Wine sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Rack & Riddle

Delicato Family Wines

Broken Earth Winery

Peltier Winery & Vineyards

Agajanian Vineyards & Wine Company

Granel

NW Wine Company

Austwine

CVI Bulk Wines

Turrentine Brokerage

Heringer Estates

Bear Creek Winery

Casa Girelli

Vinicola Vedovato

Qualia Wines

Dominic Wines

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Customized Bottle Wine Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Customized Bottle Wine Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Customized Bottle Wine Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Customized Bottle Wine Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Customized Bottle Wine Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Customized Bottle Wine Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Customized Bottle Wine Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Customized Bottle Wine Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Customized Bottle Wine Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Customized Bottle Wine Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Customized Bottle Wine Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Customized Bottle Wine Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customized Bottle Wine Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Customized Bottle Wine Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Customized Bottle Wine Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overvi

