Darkroom Safelights Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
A safelight is a type of lighting fixture used to provide working light in photographic darkrooms. By definition, the safelight is a light source emitting light in an area of the spectrum that does not affect the light sensitive materials for which it is designed.
A safelight is essential in any darkroom, as it provides illumination without affecting the photographic materials. Many darkroom processes would be impossible or impractical without a safelight. Safelights are also utilised in most other fascilities handling photosensitive materials like medical imagery labs (x-ray radiology), lithography printing outfits and others.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Darkroom Safelights in global, including the following market information:
Global Darkroom Safelights Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Darkroom Safelights Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Darkroom Safelights companies in 2021 (%)
The global Darkroom Safelights market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Interchangeable Filter Safelights Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Darkroom Safelights include Kaiser Fototechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Paterson Photographic Equipment, Doran, The Imaging Warehouse, AP, Legacy Pro, KURTZON, eTone and CPM Delta 1, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Darkroom Safelights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Darkroom Safelights Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Darkroom Safelights Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Interchangeable Filter Safelights
Bare Bulb Safelights
Led Safelights
Global Darkroom Safelights Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Darkroom Safelights Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial
Medical Industry
Film Industry
Others
Global Darkroom Safelights Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Darkroom Safelights Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Darkroom Safelights revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Darkroom Safelights revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Darkroom Safelights sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Darkroom Safelights sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kaiser Fototechnik GmbH & Co. KG
Paterson Photographic Equipment
Doran
The Imaging Warehouse
AP
Legacy Pro
KURTZON
eTone
CPM Delta 1
Harman Technology
Premier
Adox
Heiland electronic
Dr. Fischer
PHILLIPS
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Darkroom Safelights Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Darkroom Safelights Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Darkroom Safelights Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Darkroom Safelights Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Darkroom Safelights Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Darkroom Safelights Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Darkroom Safelights Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Darkroom Safelights Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Darkroom Safelights Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Darkroom Safelights Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Darkroom Safelights Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Darkroom Safelights Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Darkroom Safelights Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Darkroom Safelights Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Darkroom Safelights Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Darkroom Safelights Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Global Darkroom Safe
