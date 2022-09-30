Floating Thermometers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

Floating thermometers measure the water temperature of your swimming pool or whirlpool digitally or analog. The measured temperature also provides information on measures such as increasing the addition of chemical pool care products for water treatment.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Floating Thermometers in global, including the following market information:

Global Floating Thermometers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.24marketreports.com/report-sample/global-floating-thermometers-forecast-2022-2028-687

Global Floating Thermometers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Floating Thermometers companies in 2021 (%)

The global Floating Thermometers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Digital floating thermometer Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Floating Thermometers include Steinbach International GmbH, Westcoast Hydrotherapy Ltd, Fl??uidra, Zeal Healthcare, Sunny Bank Koi, Andway Healthcare, AstralPool, Pool Part Mart and Aquatix Pro, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

We surveyed the Floating Thermometers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Floating Thermometers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Floating Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Digital floating thermometer

Graduated floating thermometer

Global Floating Thermometers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Floating Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Nursing Industry

Food Industry

Water Treatment Industry

Others

Global Floating Thermometers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Floating Thermometers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Floating Thermometers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Floating Thermometers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Floating Thermometers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Floating Thermometers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Steinbach International GmbH

Westcoast Hydrotherapy Ltd

Fl??uidra

Zeal Healthcare

Sunny Bank Koi

Andway Healthcare

AstralPool

Pool Part Mart

Aquatix Pro

GAME

Milliard

Ambient Weather

YHAK

Intex

Brannan

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-floating-thermometers-forecast-2022-2028-687

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Floating Thermometers Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Application

1.3 Global Floating Thermometers Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global Floating Thermometers Overall Market Size

2.1 Global Floating Thermometers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global Floating Thermometers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global Floating Thermometers Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Floating Thermometers Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global Floating Thermometers Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global Floating Thermometers Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global Floating Thermometers Sales by Companies

3.5 Global Floating Thermometers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Floating Thermometers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers Floating Thermometers Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating Thermometers Players in Global Market

3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Floating Thermometers Companies

3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Floating Thermometers Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.24marketreports.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-floating-thermometers-forecast-2022-2028-687

CONTACT US:

276 5th Avenue, New York , NY 10001,United States

International: (+1) 646 781 7170 / +91 8087042414

Visit: https://www.24marketreports.com/

https://www.24marketreports.com/latest ArticlesRead Morelatest Articleslatest Publications