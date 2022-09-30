Premium Paper Handkerchief Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
Paper handkerchief refers to a class of soft, absorbent, disposable papers that are suitable for use on the face.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Premium Paper Handkerchief in global, including the following market information:
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Premium Paper Handkerchief companies in 2021 (%)
The global Premium Paper Handkerchief market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Box Facial Tissue Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Premium Paper Handkerchief include P&G, SCA, Kimberly Clark, Nice-Pak, Georgia Pacific, Cascades, Kruger, Mets? Tissue and WEPA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
We surveyed the Premium Paper Handkerchief manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Box Facial Tissue
Pocket Facial Tissue
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Home
Public Places
Other
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Premium Paper Handkerchief revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Premium Paper Handkerchief revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Premium Paper Handkerchief sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Premium Paper Handkerchief sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
P&G
SCA
Kimberly Clark
Nice-Pak
Georgia Pacific
Cascades
Kruger
Mets? Tissue
WEPA
Asaleo Care (Solaris)
Essendant Inc (Boardwalk)
Oasis Brands
Seventh Generation
Johnson & Johnson
Rockline Industries
Heng An
C&S Paper
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Premium Paper Handkerchief Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Premium Paper Handkerchief Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Premium Paper Handkerchief Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Premium Paper Handkerchief Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium Paper Handkerchief Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Premium Paper Handkerchief Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Premium P
