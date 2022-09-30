Global and United States Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Report & Forecast 2022-2028
Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application for the period 2017-2028.
For United States market, this report focuses on the Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand market size by players, by Type and by Application, for the period 2017-2028. The key players include the global and local players, which play important roles in United States.
Segment by Type
Galvanized Steel Strand
Epoxy Coated Steel Strand
Aluminum Clad Steel Strand
Segment by Application
Architecture
Bridge
Others
By Region
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Australia
Taiwan
Indonesia
Thailand
Malaysia
Philippines
Vietnam
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
U.A.E
By Company
WISCO Group
HEBEI LONGSHENG
Bekaert
KISWIRE LTD
Tianjin DAXIONG Prestressed
Table of content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Product Introduction
1.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.2.1 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.2.2 Global Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.3 United States Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.3.1 United States Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028
1.3.2 United States Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028
1.4 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028
1.5 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Dynamics
1.5.1 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Industry Trends
1.5.2 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Drivers
1.5.3 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Challenges
1.5.4 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Restraints
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Market by Type
2.1 Unbonded Prestressed Concrete Strand Market Segment by Type
