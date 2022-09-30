Edible Fat Replacers Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Fat Replacers in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (MT)
Global top five Edible Fat Replacers companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Fat Replacers market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Protein-based Fat Replacers Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Fat Replacers include CPKelco, Parmalat Canada Ingredients, Calpro Foods, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Group, Solvaira Specialties, Beneo GmbH and Cargill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edible Fat Replacers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Protein-based Fat Replacers
Carbohydrate-based Fat Replacers
Fat-based Fat Replacers
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Dairy Products
Meat Products
Others
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (MT)
Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edible Fat Replacers revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edible Fat Replacers revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edible Fat Replacers sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (MT)
Key companies Edible Fat Replacers sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CPKelco
Parmalat Canada Ingredients
Calpro Foods
Tate & Lyle
Kerry Group
Solvaira Specialties
Beneo GmbH
Cargill
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 Edible Fat Replacers Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Application
1.3 Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global Edible Fat Replacers Overall Market Size
2.1 Global Edible Fat Replacers Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global Edible Fat Replacers Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global Edible Fat Replacers Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top Edible Fat Replacers Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global Edible Fat Replacers Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global Edible Fat Replacers Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global Edible Fat Replacers Sales by Companies
3.5 Global Edible Fat Replacers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Edible Fat Replacers Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers Edible Fat Replacers Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Fat Replacers Players in Global Market
3.8.1 List of Global Tier 1 Edible Fat Replacers Companies
3.8.2 List of Global Tier 2 and Tier 3 Edible Fat Replacers Companies
4 Sights by Product
4.1 Overview
4.1.1 By Type – Glob
