NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice in global, including the following market information:
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)
Global top five NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice companies in 2021 (%)
The global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Orange Juice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice include CHB Group, D?HLER, Louis Dreyfus Company, CitroGlobe, Gat Foods, Lemon Concentrate, Hungarian-juice, Eckes-Granini Group and Kerr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Orange Juice
Apple Juice
Lemon Juice
Pear Juice
Peach Juice
Others
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)
Online Channel
Offline Channel
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)
Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)
Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
CHB Group
D?HLER
Louis Dreyfus Company
CitroGlobe
Gat Foods
Lemon Concentrate
Hungarian-juice
Eckes-Granini Group
Kerr
Meykon
Austria Juice
SVZ
BAOR PRODUCTS GROUP
Sokpol
Limak Holding
Jiajun Beverage
(Trobico)Rita Food and Drink Co., Ltd.
Table of content
1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports
1.1 NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Definition
1.2 Market Segments
1.2.1 Market by Type
1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel
1.3 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Overview
1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report
1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information
1.5.1 Research Methodology
1.5.2 Research Process
1.5.3 Base Year
1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats
2 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Overall Market Size
2.1 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028
2.2 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028
2.3 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Sales: 2017-2028
3 Company Landscape
3.1 Top NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Players in Global Market
3.2 Top Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Companies Ranked by Revenue
3.3 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Revenue by Companies
3.4 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Sales by Companies
3.5 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)
3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021
3.7 Global Manufacturers NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Product Type
3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice
