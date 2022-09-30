NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice in global, including the following market information:

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Tons)

Global top five NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice companies in 2021 (%)

The global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period 2022-2028.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Orange Juice Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice include CHB Group, D?HLER, Louis Dreyfus Company, CitroGlobe, Gat Foods, Lemon Concentrate, Hungarian-juice, Eckes-Granini Group and Kerr, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Orange Juice

Apple Juice

Lemon Juice

Pear Juice

Peach Juice

Others

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, by Sales Channel, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Segment Percentages, by Sales Channel, 2021 (%)

Online Channel

Offline Channel

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Tons)

Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Tons)

Key companies NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

CHB Group

D?HLER

Louis Dreyfus Company

CitroGlobe

Gat Foods

Lemon Concentrate

Hungarian-juice

Eckes-Granini Group

Kerr

Meykon

Austria Juice

SVZ

BAOR PRODUCTS GROUP

Sokpol

Limak Holding

Jiajun Beverage

(Trobico)Rita Food and Drink Co., Ltd.

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Market by Type

1.2.2 Market by Sales Channel

1.3 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Overall Market Size

2.1 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Market Size: 2021 VS 2028

2.2 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2017-2028

2.3 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Sales: 2017-2028

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Players in Global Market

3.2 Top Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Revenue by Companies

3.4 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Sales by Companies

3.5 Global NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Companies in Global Market, by Revenue in 2021

3.7 Global Manufacturers NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 NFC(Not From Concentrate) Fruit Juice

https://www.24marketreports.com/